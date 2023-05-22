Albert Lea to sizzle with summer fun beginning this week

(ABC 6 News) – Get a taste of summer fun in Albert Lea this week as some summertime activities for all ages are set to begin.

The City Beach, located at 300 Johnson St., and splash pad in the North Broadway parking lot, 107 Fountain St., will open on Wednesday.

Thursdays on Fountain, a free concert series at Fountain Lake Park, will kick off on Thursday. The concert series will take place every Thursday through August 31. For a full band schedule, CLICK HERE.

Albert Lea Public Library summer programming will kick off on June 4 with rock painting at 2:00 p.m. in the Children’s Library on the second floor of City Hall. Meanwhile, the summer reading programs for both children and adults will start on June 5. There will be a downtown scavenger hunt, science and art classes, magic and music shows, and more planned throughout the summer. For a calendar of events, CLICK HERE.

The Aquatic Center will open on June 5 at 1:00 p.m. Season passes are available now. Prices, not including taxes, are $120 for a family of 4 plus an additional $20 per family member; $65 per person, and $35 per caretaker. Passes can be purchased at the Recreation Office, or online, HERE.

Also, starting on June 5, there will be free supervised activities at three parks every week through July 27 for students age 7 to 12. Albert Lea Recreation will provide games, crafts, and other fun Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Academy Park, Hawthorne Park and Lakeview Park. In addition, Community Education will offer free programs for students age 8 – 18 at four city parks this summer. There is no fee, but registration is required. More information can be found, HERE.

Full details of summer activities can be found in the Albert Lea Summer Fun Guide by clicking HERE.