Albert Lea substitute teacher terminated
(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea, a substitute teacher is being barred from working in the district after apparently being spotted looking at inappropriate pictures on his cell phone inside a classroom.
A student took video of Gary Gottlieb on Tuesday which shows an open text conversation with a picture showing a woman’s cleavage.
Parents tell us they reached out to the district because of what is shown in the video.
But, the district is not confirming whether the picture shown is the image they’re calling inappropriate.
Superintendent Ron Wagner tells us that gottlieb won’t be allowed to teach in the district moving forward.
Albert Lea Public Schools takes the safety of our students very seriously. Upon receipt of an allegation and evidence of a guest teacher with an inappropriate image on a personal cell phone, the district took swift action to investigate. The district has terminated the employment of the guest teacher and the guest teacher is no longer working in the district.Superintendent Ron Wagner