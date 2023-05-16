Aiding and abetting murder appeal rejected in Garad Roble case

(ABC 6 News) – A judge has rejected the appeal of a Rochester man sentenced to over 27 years in prison for aiding and abetting murder.

In his appeal, Ayub Iman who was sentenced last summer in connection to the 2019 murder of Garad Roble argued that the state failed to prove that he intended to aid and abet murder.

But an appeals judge disagrees.

In the ruling, the judge wrote, “Based on Iman’s actions leading up to and following Roble’s murder the circumstances proved by the state are consistent with Iman’s guilt.”

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says Iman’s guilty verdict relied heavily on cell phone data that shows he was with roble around the time of his death.

“It’s taken us a long time to get to this spot. It was really about putting the phones into these peoples’ hands and asking the jury to bring their real-life experiences to this deliberation,’

Meantime, the man charged with killing Roble is currently serving 13 years in prison for committing the murder less than half the amount of time as Iman’s sentencing.