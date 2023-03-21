Agriculture community holds annual luncheon in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday in Albert Lea, the Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee held its annual agriculture luncheon.

This is the 18th luncheon. During the festivities, the agriculture community honors the farm family of the year.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s a great way to network, especially within the Agriculture community, and to recognize our farm family, and importance of Ag in our community,” Shari Sprague, Executive Director of the Albert Lea – Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce said.

This years guest speaker was Julie Tesch, an executive who specializes in agriculture, education, and rural development. The annual Agricultural Luncheon has been a tradition for over 40 years.