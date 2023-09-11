AG Ellison to hold public listening session on medical billing in Rochester on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will be in Rochester on Tuesday to hold a public listening session on medical billing and healthcare access.

The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Heintz Campus Center on the RCTC campus, located at 851 30th Ave. SE.

It’s the second of two previously announced listening sessions on the topic; the first was held on Aug. 23 in St. Paul.

AG Ellison’s office says he wants to hear from Minnesotans directly about resolving medical-billing issues which he may use the information presented to evaluate opportunities for public-policy changes or pursue other strategies to help those have access to and afford high-quality healthcare.

For anyone wishing to speak, sign up in advance HERE, though it is not required.

Public comments will be limited to two minutes which is about 250 words of written text.

AG Ellison’s office says all viewpoints are welcome and asks to keep comments respectful and constructive, no personal attacks, and to be respectful of other commenters, even those who may disagree.