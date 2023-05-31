After 15 years, Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball says goodbye to ABC 6 News

ABC 6 News Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball, whose last on-air forecast was Tuesday evening, is leaving the station for another opportunity in Iowa.

Kuball will be returning back home to where he grew up as he has accepted a position at ABC News affiliate WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa where he will be the mid-day and 5:00 p.m. on-air meteorologist. Kuball said a goal of his has always been to try and get back home to Des Moines, and now the time is right.

For 15 years, Chris Kuball has been the one we turn to, keeping us informed and working to keep us safe.

Chris’s passion for his job is clear, Chris joined our team straight of college in 2007. He started on weekends, then mornings and took over the Chief Meteorologist role in late 2012 where he has been ever since.

Leading our weather team for more than a decade now. He has mentored and trained younger meteorologists on our staff and he’s taken his knowledge and experience into our schools. Sharing his love for weather with kids through our Weather Lab program.

He’s broadcasted live from baseball games, to nearly ever county fair and summer festival, and he even got on stage and danced.

But while work is important, family matters most to Chris. Now with three young boys at home and his new role allows Chris and his wife to return to to their families in Iowa.

And a chance for Chris to show viewers in Des Moines, the same thing he’s shown us all these years.

That he’s a meteorologist who cares about the communities he covers.

It won’t be the same without you, Chris.

Watch Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball’s final weather forecast at ABC 6 News.

Several friends and former colleagues shared their well wishes for Chris during his final newscast.