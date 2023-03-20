Adam Thielen to sign with Carolina Panthers

(ABC 6 News) – The Carolina Panthers announced on Sunday they reached a 3-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Adam Thielen.

Thielen announced the news on his Instagram account on Sunday. Thielen is set to $25 million over the three years with $14 million guaranteed.

The Vikings released Thielen on March 10. He will turn 33 before the next season starts, was set to count nearly $20 million against the salary cap this year, according to Spotrac. By releasing him, the Vikings cleared up more than $6.5 million in cap space.

Thielen, who will turn 33 in August, had 70 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns last season. His role, however, started to diminish down the stretch, as he ranked fourth in targets behind younger pass-catchers Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and K.J. Osborn over the final five games.

Thielen, who played high school football in Detroit Lakes, amassed 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns across 135 games in his ten seasons with the Vikings.

The Panthers own the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to choose a quarterback.