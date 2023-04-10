ABC & Toy Zone building to be rented to new business, to keep the fun going in Rochester this fall

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota toy chain is going to keep the fun going in Rochester this fall.

Legacy Toys, located in Eden Prairie, said they will be taking over the ABC & Toy Zone store space in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Rochester after the ABC owners announced in February that after 29 years they would be retiring.

Legacy Toys said they will begin renovations in August with plans to open the new location in early fall. The store will feature updated fixtures and a town like atmosphere to bring the store to life.

“The Rochester store is going to be our latest model. It will essentially be Legacy Toys 3.0,” said Brad Ruoho, Owner of Legacy Toys. “We believe people will be very happy with the brands we carry. Our focus is on educational content, like classic wooden toys that will last generation after generation. We believe your children are your greatest legacy. We want to provide families an experience that you can pass on again and again, so we focus on things that are built to last.”

Families in Rochester will see many of the same lines they found in their beloved toy store before including Lego, Bruder, Playmobil, Jellycat, Schleich and Melissa & Doug amongst others. In addition they will feature new brands to the area including Legacy Toys own house brands along with a full sweets and treats offering.

Some other new products include Legacy Toys’ very popular Gachapon machines with exclusive products imported from Japan. Overall Legacy Toys works with over 180 toy brands to offer a wide selection of toys, games, puzzles and candy for all ages.

Legacy Toys was founded in Ely, Minnesota in 2012 as a uniquely original toy store, devoted to helping kids and their families ignite their imagination through exploration and play.