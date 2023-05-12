ABC 6 News Royal Expert shares experience at King Charles’ Coronation

(ABC 6 News) – If you know ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz, you know there’s nothing she loves more than England. She is the definition of a walking Anglophile. With her love of England comes a massive love of the Royal Family which is what brought her to England for King Charles’ Coronation.

It’s not every day you get to witness history. London itself is already a historic city but adding in a Coronation is indescribable.

A traditional rainy English day was nothing but cheerful for the new King and Queen. Like many, I joined hundreds in sitting for literal hours to see them.

They call it “The Mall.” The road leading up to Buckingham Palace. We got there just before 6 p.m. the night before to see tents, on tents, on tents. Eventually, we found a spot with the perfect little window, set up our chairs and waited. The excitement in the air was indescribable.

Once midnight came around, there were only about ten more hours to go. Like everyone else, we tried to sleep but that didn’t last long.

Just before 11 as King Charles and Queen Camilla started to make their way to Westminster Abbey, the rain started to come down. During the two-hour-long service, it really started to come down. Regardless, we waited for Their Majesties to make their way back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach – it truly was a site.

A last-minute surprise, we got to see all of the royals. Prince William, Kate, and their kids. As well as Prince Edward, Charles’ brother, his wife Sophie, and their kids. Princess Anne, The King’s sister was also in the procession. Speaking of royals, the best part of the trip was meeting Prince William.

“Hello, it’s so nice to meet you. How are you?” I said to the future King as I nervously stuck out my hand.

“I’m doing good, thank you. Where are you from?”

“Minnesota.”

“Minnesota? Is this your first time in the UK or have you been here before?”

“I’ve been before. I woke up at 3 a.m. for your wedding and was almost late to school that day.”

“I think it’s 5 a.m. for the Coronation isn’t it?”

“Yea.”

“Ok, well enjoy the weekend.”

I mean, you can’t beat that.

I got a tip from Royal Central, a royal news site I work for about Prince William and Kate Middleton making an appearance at a London Pub just days before the Coronation. It was a dream come true to see them that close, let alone meet one of them.

On top of seeing the royals, we did some site seeing and saw some of London’s most famous landmarks all decked out for the Coronation.

That includes a visit to Westminster Abbey which was still set up for the Coronation service. Queen Camilla’s bouquet was left on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and you could get so close, you were able to smell it.



















From the Coronation to meeting a member of the royal family and everything in between, it was truly the trip of a lifetime. Another trip to London can’t come soon enough.