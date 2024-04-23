“A Work of Art — Creating Food Security” Exhibit

'A Work of Art — Creating Food Security'

(Hormel Foods) – The Hometown Food Security Project (HFSP) and Hormel Foods Corporation in collaboration with Austin High School invite residents of Austin and surrounding communities to attend “A Work of Art: Creating Food Security.” The exhibition will showcase creative projects produced by local high school students with the theme of fighting food insecurity in Mower County and around the world. The effort aims to empower students to share their vision and ideas for solutions.

Nearly 200 pieces of art including drawings, paintings, pottery, essays, and photography will be on display. In addition, students will be available to talk about their initiative and work during the event.

This is a free event and is open to the public.