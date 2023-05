(ABC 6 News) – Good news for fishermen in Austin looking to bring home a trophy fish.

The Minnesota DNR will be stocking 300 rainbow trout in Wolf Creek between 9:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the fourth-straight year that the DNR has stocked rainbows in Wolf Creek.

As a reminder, you need a trout fishing license if you are 16 or older. Your license will last until the end of February 2024. You can get a license here.