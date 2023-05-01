2023 VEX Robotics World Championship recap

(ABC 6 News) – Over the weekend, the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship wrapped up in Dallas.

14 teams from Minnesota competed and we have the results of how some local school districts did.

Southland High sent two teams. Over 800 teams competed and were all broken down into divisions.

Each division had around 80 teams.

The Southbots team ranked #7 with 8 wins and 2 losses.

The Roverbots team ranked #56 with 4 wins and 6 losses.

These kids soaked in every moment and they had a great time.

Next year they plan to go back.

“We’re going to make a lot of new changes, there will be a lot of new challenges to overcome, I think it will be an interesting year,” Jack Bruggeman, member of the Southland Robotics Team said.

Their teacher and mentor, Paula Mortenson, is excited to see what these kids achieve next year.

The sky is the limit.

Both of our high school teams had some of the highest scoring rounds the entire tournament. I was proud to watch them and to see what they’re capable of,” Mortenson said.

The Southland Rebels proved they can go all the way. The Albert Lea Senior High School team, The Broken Zip Ties, also competed.

They earned the rank of #39 with 5 wins and 5 losses.