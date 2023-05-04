16-year-old arrested after bringing gun to school in Mankato

(ABC 6 News) – A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun to West High School, according to the City of Mankato.

Police say at approximately 10:10 a.m. a 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody for possession of a loaded handgun at Mankato Area Public Schools’ West High School.



No threats were made, and there were no injuries. The gun was concealed at the time of the arrest, and the student was cooperative.

The juvenile will be placed in juvenile detention facility, and the case will be forwarded to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office. Requested charges include, but are not limited to, possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, which is considered a felony.

“There are no known threats at this time,” says Deputy Director of Public Safety Matt DuRose. “The incident remains under investigation, and no further details are available.”