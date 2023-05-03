1 dead, 1 injured in Interstate 90 rollover crash Tuesday evening

(ABC 6 News) – One person was killed and another seriously injured after a rollover crash on Interstate 90 Tuesday evening.

The crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on Interstate 90 at mile marker 234, approximately 1 mile east of Hwy 74.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A 40-year-old man and his 51-year-old female passenger were headed east on Interstate 90 when they lost control of the vehicle and it rolled several times.

The 51-year-old woman died at the scene, the man suffered serious injuries. Both are from Illinois.

The names of the two have not yet been released until the family has been notified.