Timberwolves lose game five to the Nuggets 97-112, facing elimination in playoffs

(ABC 6 News) – Despite a neck-and-neck first half, the Denver Nuggets came out on top to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to give them a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Center Nikola Jokic, who was recently named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, put on quite the show, ending the game with 40 points, seven rebounds, and 13 assists on 68% shooting from the field.

Many Timberwolves players had points in double digits, but the team was outperformed on three-pointers and free throws. Power forward Karl-Anthony Towns picked up 23 points while center Rudy Gobert ended the night with a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are now facing elimination in the playoffs. Game six of the series will tip off in Minneapolis tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. If the Wolves win, they can force a seventh game to get a chance to advance to the conference finals. If they lose, they’ll be out of the playoffs for the year.