Timberwolves and Lynx no longer for sale

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The two and a half year process to sell the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx has now been called off.

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez’s option to buy the final 40% of the teams to make them majority owners expired on Wednesday, March 27.

The two had been leading a group to buy the franchises from Glen Taylor since 2021.

Taylor now says he’ll continue to work with Lore and Rodriguez’s group to make sure the teams have the resources they need.

For more information, CLICK HERE