Tickborne syndrome on the rise from Lone Star ticks

(ABC 6 News) – As the weather continues to get warmer, experts warn of a new tickborne syndrome on the rise in the U.S.

Over 90,000 cases of alpha-gal syndrome, also known as red meat allergy, were identified between 2017 and 2022, with cases identified in Minnesota and Iowa.

The syndrome stems from a lone star tick bite.

Symptoms can include an allergic reaction to red meat, dairy and some mammal-made products, resulting in rashes, nausea, swelling causing difficulty breathing or, in some cases, anaphylactic shock.

The CDC reports tick activity peaks during the warmer season, between April to September.

The CDC recommends applying bug repellent containing DEET and wearing longer clothes in wooded areas.