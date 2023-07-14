Thursdays Downtown featured vendor: 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ

(ABC 6 News) – A local Stewartville restaurant, 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ, is this week’s Thursdays Downtown featured vendor.

The two brothers were raised in the restaurant industry and worked hard to create their own family business. This is their fourth year being a vendor at Thursdays Downtown and they will be here every week.

They love creating new and unique recipes. Some things they have are brisket mac and cheese, pork tacos, and sandwiches.

“Our biggest seller is either the piggy mac or the moon mac, everyone seems to love it down here. It’s something a little different, nobody else seems to have it. But I just tell everybody to come down to Thursdays. It’s a great time,” said one of the co-owners, Sam Stier.

Their Thursday menu is a limited one, so you can stop by this family-run restaurant for more variety of their BBQ favorites.

If you’d like to learn more about 2 Brothers Authentic BBQ, click here.