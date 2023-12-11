Three Injured in Highway 9 Crash near Manly

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Three people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 9 in Manly over the weekend.

According to the Iowa State patrol, a Chevy Tahoe was traveling on Balsam Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 10, when it ran a stop sign and struck a Chevy Malibu which was heading west on Highway 9.

The Tahoe continued traveling east on Highway 9 when it crossed the center line, crashing head on into a second vehicle, this time, a Chevy Silverado which was heading west.

Three people were taken to Mercy One Hospital, the crash remains under investigation with no word on the condition of the passengers who were hurt.