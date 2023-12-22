Third salmonella death in Minnesota, how to stay safe

(ABC 6 News) – In Minnesota, a third person died from salmonella linked to cantaloupe and other precut fruit.

The FDA says 26 people have gotten sick from the salmonella outbreak in Minnesota. Across the nation, more than 300 people have gotten sick.

The FDA recommends any recalled fruit should be thrown out or returned to the store.

Despite the dangers of salmonella infection, there are steps you can take to keep yourself and your family safe. First and foremost, make sure your food is properly cooked and cleaned.

“Salmonella is contracted through poorly cooked food such as meat, poultry, eggs, milk, poor water conditions or poor sanitation,” said Dr. Jesse Bracamonte, a family medicine physician at Mayo Clinic.

Another way to avoid infections is to be careful when handling foods such as raw meat and poultry. When you are done cooking, be sure to wash your hands.

“Salmonella may cause an intestinal infection such as having diarrhea, abdominal cramps, bloating. In some cases, fever,” added Bracamonte.

If you experience any of these symptoms beyond a few days, experts say it’s time to seek medical attention