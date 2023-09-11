Third annual ‘Pup Cup’ held at Little Thistle

(ABC 6 News) – Little Thistle Brewery in Rochester is known for having fun community events, but on Sunday afternoon, some people enjoyed it just a bit more.

The brewery hosted the third annual ‘Pup Cup’ for all the dogs and animal lovers in town.

There were many different types of contests including the cutest dog, best tail wag, and best dressed.

There were even dog portrait paintings.

“This is getting the opportunity for everyone to come out. Their dogs hang out and socialize. Some dogs might have the opportunity to get adopted today which is also really great,” said Taproom Manager Audrey Robinson.

Paws and Claws were there with dogs people could adopt.