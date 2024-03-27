The Waters on Mayowood residents raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, The Waters at Mayowood held their second annual fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Association.

Residents at The Waters set up tables to sell homemade baked goods and handcrafted jewelry and home items.

This year, residents hope to beat their total of nearly $400 raised in 2023.

“We at The Waters are really wanting to support and lift those battling Alzheimer’s disease. It’s such near and dear to all of us that families are able to get resources and information, and we think that the Alzheimer’s Association does a terrific job at that and want to be able to support them by raising money,” said Marni Harris, the active life manager at The Waters.

The Waters plans future fundraising events, including ice cream socials and potluck dinners.