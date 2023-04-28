The Rochester Public Library unveils its Book box

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library unveils its latest project to make it more accessible.

The book box works similar to a vending machine.

People will scan their library card to open a door.

They are free to check out any book available.

This is the first book box the library has set up and they will monitor how the community will use it.

“We’re in this space where fewer people have a library card in the census track so it’ll be interesting to see if having something like this encourages people to get a library card, maybe introduces people to the library,” Rochester Public Library director Karen Lemke said.

The book box operates like a traditional library as any books checked out will have to be returned to the machine.

There are no immediate plans to install more book boxes in the future.