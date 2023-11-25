The Osman Shriners Daddy-O’s holds toy drive

The Osman Shriners Daddy-O's held a "Fill the Ambulance" toy drive on Friday as they work to provide kids with a little extra holiday spirit.

The Daddy-O’s, known for riding performance tricycles during parades, worked to fill a retired ambulance from Mayo Clinic with all the donations people dropped off.

They saw an amazing outpour of support from the community as they neared their goal of filling the entire ambulance, but they say the best part is yet to come.

“The ambulance is nearly full. We had a terrific day and for us the best part is taking those toys to Shriners Children’s for the Osman Auxiliary that they can give to the kids,” said Paul M. Peterson, Parade Chair and Treasurer of Osman Shriners Daddy-O’s.

All the toys donated will be taken to the Shriner Children’s Hospital in Woodbury, Minn. and be handed out to patients there.