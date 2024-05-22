The Hormel Institute receives grant to expand STEM education

(ABC 6 News)- The Hormel Institute has received a $25,000 FurtureForward Impact grant to expand STEM education.

The Community Outreach and Education Manager, Kelly Vincelette, received the grant that will allow for an expansion of the Young Scientist Program for middle school students. It will also allow for the department to add a teacher externship program and a lending library that give teachers access to lab equipment that is not usually available in schools.

These expansions will help them incorporate real-world research application into the STEM education and help benefit students across the state.

“We feel it is vital to show students career options that are maybe not considered as something

they can do in their local area, here in Southeastern Minnesota,” said Vincelette.

”We also believe it’s crucial not only to connect students but also educators with STEM resources and

career prospects in biomedical research. With some of our already-established funding and this

new grant funding with FutureForward, we will be able to further our reach to more school

districts throughout Minnesota,” continued Vincelette.

For more information on the Community Outreach and Education initiatives click here.