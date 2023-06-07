The Hormel Institute hosting Family Learning Day on June 10

(ABC 6 News) – The Hormel Institute announced it is hosting Family Learning Day on Saturday, June 10.

The event is free and will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The Hormel Institute in Austin.

There will be a variety of hands-on activities and science experiments including creating a cancer-fighting snack, science-themed face painting, science art and a mini lab where participants can perform their own experiments. Participants can also learn more about colorectal cancer prevention by “strollin’ through the colon.” There will also be chance to win prizes.

Food will be available for purchase from food trucks on hand.

For more information about the event and The Hormel Institute, CLICK HERE.