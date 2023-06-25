The Fruit Truck makes stop in Med City; more stops in the area to come

(ABC 6 News) – A fresh produce delivery business made a stop in Rochester Sunday to bring fresh fruits to the community as a part of its tour around the region.

The Fruit Truck delivers to 15 states, including Wyoming, Wisconsin, Texas, South Dakota, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Colorado.

The truck had a stop in Rochester on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel located at 1517 16th St SW, selling peaches, rainier, blueberries and pecans.

The stop is part of a much larger delivery and pick-up operation and the Fruit Truck will be making many more stops in the area.

The Fruit Truck also visited Austin and Owatonna.

It will be stopping in Albert Lea Sunday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bomgaars, located at 1721 W Main St.

According to its website, the Fruit Truck accepts cash, venmo and check at the time of pickup.

For more information on stops coming throughout the summer, click here.