The Forest Theatre asking for help to revitalize and keep the theatre running

(ABC 6 News) – This month marks the 10th anniversary of the reopening of The Forest Theatre in Forest City, Iowa. While it’s been 10 years since the local staple reopened, the building dates back to the 1950s. Now, the theatre wants to revitalize it.

The theatre is calling it ‘The Big Picture.’ A revitalization project to help bring the theatre up to date. Like many businesses, it was hit hard during the pandemic. Numbers, just are not evening out.

“We know we need to make changes for the theatre to continue to operate for the next generation,” said Allison Lycke, a Member of the Forest Theatre Board of Directors.

Changes include a new HVAC system but most importantly, updating the seats dating back to the 1950s and 60s.

Shawn Keeper, the Assistant Director of the Forest City Economic Development says it’s a definite need and the replacement needs to be something with cupholders. Seats, that will add a great movie-going experience for customers. To give an idea of the seat’s age, there is a dedicated role of tape to help patch things up.

“As we’re looking to adapt to the 21st-century audiences, we probably will be reducing the amount of seats we have to offer, something that is a little more comfortable and a little more spaced out,” said Jane Blank, the new Manager of the theatre.

The reclining seat option is on the table. Although it depends on how much money can be raised. Blank says those seats bring a whole new set of challenges that cost along the way such as electrical wiring. Currently, the theatre has seating for 368 people.

It’s not just the physical aspects but the things that bring movie-going full circle like adding new concession options and a new popcorn machine. The theatre wants to keep with the “local” aspect and keep prices down compared to big-name competitors. That includes ticket prices which are currently $4 for adults, and $3 for children.

“One of our main markets is our families here in town,” said Beth Bilyeu, Executive Director of the Forest City Economic Development.

“It’s great you can take everyone out to a movie and pay for concessions and also pay for dinner.”

A focus on adding more unique and healthier options. As well as ones people might enjoy a little bit more than other theatres, larger candy.

While the theatre focuses on revitalization, Blank is transitioning into her new role as manager.

“It’s been fun getting to know The Forest Theatre and the roll it has established for decades in the local community. I hadn’t appreciated that history more until recently.”

The theatre originally opened in 1914 as ‘The Opera House.’ The 455-seat theatre was renamed The Forest Theatre during the First World War but was destroyed in a fire on January 10, 1950, during a showing of ‘Yes Sir, That’s My Baby.’ More than 100 people were in attendance and no one had any injuries.

Undaunted, Central States Theatres who bought the theatre in 1938, now had the goal of rebuilding the cinema in the same location. Less than eight months later, a new, concrete building was ready with 559 seats. In 1954, Jack Compston bought the theatre and in 1974, handed operations over to to his son, Gary. Despite efforts to have someone local take it over, Gary closed the theatre’s doors in 2011.

Within two years, a group of community volunteers began to envision a revived Forest Theatre. Giving it its biggest need, a digital projector. A campaign began, “Save The Forest Theatre.” Formed as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3), $300,000 was raised during the campaign.

As volunteers helped to get things back up and running, and they continue to help with things, it’s you, that can keep them running in the long run.

“We want our community and our area to know, we need their help. We have improvements that we need on this building and on the interior that we need assistance with. Whether that is a volunteer or that is funding. We are open and we certainly have programs to help with that,” added Bilyeu.

Keeper also talked about the importance of keeping the theatre up to date:

“To be able to continue to have the theatre open actually, we need to step it up, start marketing, realize where our issues lie. And what we can do to update and make it a better experience for people to come. That’s our goal, that’s our plan.”

The theatre currently sends updates through its newsletter and posts on its Facebook page. Along with supporting local filmmakers and talent, the theatre also works closely with the local school districts, local organizations, and Waldorf University.

To donate to The Forest Theatre and help its revitalization project, you can click here. Through GoFundMe and other donations, about $5,000 has been raised.