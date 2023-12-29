Teens will not stand trial for stolen lottery tickets

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Olmsted County, three teenagers accused of lottery fraud will not stand trial.

Treyton Lanning and Gabriel Erding, both 18, along with 19-year-old Kieran O’Conner were accused of cashing in 13 stolen lottery tickets, collecting $585.

Lanning, who was a manager at a grocery store in Chatfield, allegedly stole the tickets and was caught on surveillance camera cashing in the tickets at a local gas station.

All three teenagers will participate in a diversion program, rather than face time behind bars