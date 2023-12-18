Teachers within Kasson-Mantorville school district holding ‘negotiation rally’ Monday

Tensions are rising in the Kasson-Mantorville school district as teachers are taking a stand in a fight for better pay and health insurance policies ahead of Monday’s negotiations meeting.

This month, K-M staff within the teacher’s union began only working contractual hours at on-site schools, which means all members are staying on campus from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to the teacher’s union Facebook page, all teacher’s union members are coming and leaving the buildings together as a group.

Monday, the union says they will have a mediated session happening all day with school leaders to finalize teachers’ contracts.

If there is not a deal made, there will be a negotiations rally held at the Kasson-Mantorville High School Commons starting at 4 p.m. before the school board meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday evening.