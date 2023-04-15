‘Teachers & students are undivided’ St. Charles shows support for educators

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles school board is discussing its preliminary budget and possible cuts in the district.

At a special work session this week, board members discussed possible reductions for the next school year.

Friday night was a a moment of unity from students. A student sent this video to our newsroom showing students lining the hallways and giving their teachers a round of applause after what the students say are tough times at the school.

“At our school right now we’re experiencing some budget cuts and we just wanted to let our teachers to know that we support them as students. Together teachers and students are undivided,” Student Mya Omdahl said.