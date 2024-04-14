Tax filing deadline is April 15

(ABC 6 News) – The deadline to file your taxes with the IRS is quickly approaching.

Monday, April 15 is the last day to file state and federal income taxes.

You’ll have until midnight Monday to submit your return or request and extension on filing your paperwork.

If you receive an extension, it may not apply to your payment. If you don’t pay on time, the IRS can charge you a fee and interest, based on what you owe.

YOU’LL HAVE UNTIL MIDNIGHT MONDAY TO SUBMIT YOUR RETURN — *OR REQUEST AN EXTENSION.

If you can’t afford your payment right now, the IRS will work with you to come up with a payment plan, though there may still be a fee and interest rates.

If your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $79,000 or less, you may qualify to file electronically for free. You can go here to see if you qualify.

Most tax refunds are processed within 21 days of being accepted. You can track your refund here.