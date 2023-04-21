Taopi man pleads guilty to sexual assault of teen in exchange for likely probation sentence

(ABC 6 News) – A Taopi man pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration with a 14-year-old in Mower County Court Friday.

An additional charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–uses coercion or force was dismissed as part of Trenton Charles Robert Erickson’s plea.

Erickson, 18, was accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old juvenile in Grand Meadow in September of 2022.

According to court documents, the minor told Mower County deputies that Erickson made comments about her being four years younger than him and him not wanting to “get in trouble,” then raped her despite protests and attempts to get away.

According to court documents, Erickson later claimed to law enforcement that the two had sex, but he thought the minor was “almost 16,” or 15 years old.

According to Erickson’s plea agreement, he will receive a “presumptive” probation sentence, with no further jail time, as long as he follows the conditions of his release and remains law-abiding.

Erickson was previously arrested on a warrant after failing to appear in court for a scheduled hearing April 3.

Erickson’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 4.