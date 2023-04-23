Synagogue remembers those lost in the Holocaust

(ABC 6 News) – It was solemn ceremony Sunday at the B’nai Synagogue. The people who spoke Sunday, spoke from their heart about how their families have been impacted by the holocaust and continue to be affected by war.

“Well, we say this every year, but every year it gets more and more urgent,” said Rabbi Michelle Werner.

It’s been nearly 80 years since the holocaust, and with each year more survivors pass away. Rabbi Michelle Werner says it’s important to keep their stories alive.

“The number of deniers is increasing regularly. Antisemitism is on the rise and these types of systematic genocides are being perpetrated instead of having us learned from this event,” said Werner.

Rabbi Michelle focused on a story of kids who were in hiding in a small town in France. She now teaches this story to students at the synagogue.

“We remember them as the children who did not get a chance and reach Jewish adulthood or adulthood in general and it’s important to remember them and stuff. So, we treat it as an act of remembering them,” said Benjamin Hargraves.

Two members of the Jewish community spoke about how their families were impacted by the holocaust and now the war in Ukraine. Dr. Rozalina McCoy is from Latvia where her father is from and her mother’s side in Bulgaria and Ukraine.

“It can seem that his can’t happen again. Just the horror of 6 million people rounded and gassed or shot to death and we think it’s so horrible that this can’t happen again but the steps that led up to that happening the can and are happening again,” said McCoy.

Dr. Alexandra Wolanskyj-Spinners ancestors are from eastern Europe and she has a sister living in Ukraine. She says learning from history is vital to making the world a better place.

“And what happened during the holocaust and what is happening now in many countries around the world like in Ukraine can’t be sugar coated. I think we each have a responsibility to take action when we can, to educate others and that’s what I consider today to be an educational opportunity. But then to also turn those thoughts and that rage if you will into action,” said Wolanskyj-Spinners.