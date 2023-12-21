Suspect in Tia Arleth death investigation receives lower bail with conditions, permission for residential treatment

(ABC 6 News) – The suspect in an Olmsted County death investigation received new bail conditions Thursday, Dec. 21.

Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, has been held in the Olmsted County ADC since July 15, 2022, on charges of drug sale, possession, fleeing police, and felon in possession of a firearm.

In November of 2022, he was also revealed as the suspect in the overdose death of 28-year-old Tia Artleth.

Loftus was charged with 3rd-degree homicide–sell/give/distribute controlled substance for allegedly supplying Arleth with fentanyl, which caused her overdose death.

He was also charged with felony interference with a dead body for allegedly hiding her body in a trailer near his house, then transporting her to the Haverhill Township field where she was found.

Loftus’ bail was originally set at $500,000.

On Dec. 14, his defense filed a motion to release Loftus from the ADC directly into Valley View Recovery Center for residential treatment, as recommended by his chemical dependency evaluation.

“We strongly object to his release under any circumstances,” the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office representative said, according to court documents.

The motion was accepted Dec. 21.

Loftus’ new bail or bond conditions state that he is eligible for $500,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $100,000 bail or bond with conditions, including completing treatment.