Suspect in Austin car crash faces CVO, DWI, reckless driving charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man accused of causing a crash that put a teenager into a medically induced coma faces four separate criminal vehicular operation charges in Mower County Court.

Jeffer Lorenzo, 23, faces charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation–Great Bodily Harm, Under the influence of alcohol; CVO–GBH, Driver who causes collision leaves the scene; CVO–Causes bodily harm, Under the influence of alcohol; and CVO–Causes bodily harm, Driver who causes collision leaves the scene.

Lorenzo faces two other charges of 4th-degree driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, for a total of six charges.

Mower County Judge Natalie Martinez set Lorenzo’s bail at $250,000 without conditions, or $125,000 with conditions, including use of an alcohol monitor.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, officers were dispatched to 2nd Ave. SW and 4th St. SW in response to a motor vehicle crash with several injuries around 8:47 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a grey Chevrolet Trailblazer had failed to stop at the intersection and his a red Pontiac Vibe, pushing the red vehicle 200 feet east over a sidewalk and into a nearby backyard on 4th Street.

A witness allegedly told police that people in the SUV had left the scene and ran through backyards toward 3rd Avenue SW.

Lorenzo was allegedly found by the side of a house at 308 2nd Street SW, with dried blood on his hands and clothes. Police allege he smelled like alcoholic beverages.

Lorenzo was taken into custody, then transported to Mayo Clinic in Austin where he allegedly told police he was the driver of the grey vehicle and had “12 Budweiser” before getting into the car.

A preliminary breath test put Lorenzo at 0.20 BAC, according to court documents.

Another passenger in the SUV was found on the boulevard, placed on a backboard, and taken to the hospital, according to court documents.

A third passenger in the grey car was found passed out on the sidewalk and was taken to Mayo Clinic in Austin. Later, the two passengers allegedly told Austin police that the three of them had been drinking all afternoon.

According to court records, the 16-year-old driver of the red car had to be extracted and taken to Mayo Clinic Rochester via air ambulance.

Sheila White, confirmed to ABC 6 News that her 16-year-old son, Wyatt, was the driver of the red SUV and has a GoFundMe page setup to help cover medical expenses.

View the link HERE.

According to court records, White advised police that Wyatt was in a medically induced coma with a shattered pelvis, collapsed lung, a head injury requiring constant supervision, and multiple internal organ injuries.

Lorenzo’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.