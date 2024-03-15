Suspect crashed into police cars, RPD says

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police claim a wanted suspect crashed into two police vehicles Thursday.

According to public information officer Amanda Grayson, RPD was helping Dakota County law enforcement to apprehend Manuel Hinojosa near West Circle Drive around noon March 14.

Grayson said Hinojosa fled, striking the two vehicles in his own car, then crashing into a third car.

He fled on foot and was taken into custody near West Circle Drive and 41st Street NW, Grayson added.

There were no serious injuries reported.