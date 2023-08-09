Superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Schools leaving district, accepts principal position in SW Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, Mark Matuska, is leaving the district for another role in Jackson County, Minnesota.

Superintendent of Jackson County Central, Barry Schmidt, confirmed on Tuesday that Matuska has been hired to become a principal in the district. It’s unclear which school he’ll be assigned to, but according to the Jackson County Central staff list, there currently is no principal listed at the Jackson County Central High School.

Matuska, who has been the superintendent of Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools since 2011, released the following statement on Tuesday: