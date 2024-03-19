Sumner physical educator named teacher of the year finalist

(ABC 6 News) – Sumner Elementary School’s physicals education teacher Derek Picha was named one of four finalists for the 2024 Society of Health and Physical Educators America (SHAPE) Central District Elementary School PE Teacher of the Year award.

While at Sumner, Picha has offered unique experiences for his students, such as a “Bike Mobile” giving students the chance to learn how to ride a bike and by hosting a Family PE week.

According to Austin Public Schools, Picha has aimed to empower his students, leading them to be physically active outside of schools by teaching them motor skills and exposing them to different forms of exercise.

SHAPE ultimately did not select Picha as their 2024 teacher of the year, but Austin Public Schools still highlights his accomplishments in the field.