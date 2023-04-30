Stillwater Artist Kami Mendlik visits Med City

(ABC 6 News) – Stillwater artist Kami Mendlik was at the Rochester Art Center today to give a presentation about her book.

“Color Relativity: Creating the Illusion of Light with Paint” details how Kami sees color and walks the reader through techniques and exercises on how to see and create it.

Those in attendance got to learn about Kami and some walked away with a different outlook and how they’ll apply Kami’s techniques to their own artwork.

“People think oh you need the browns and the tans and stuff, you don’t need those you can mix those and that’s how I try to paint, so this is why I got to get her book,” attendee Greg Finnegan said.

After the presentation, attendees had the opportunity to purchase Kami’s book and have her sign it.

Click the following links for more information about KAMI and her BOOK.