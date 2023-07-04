Stewartville wraps up Summerfest with 4th of July events

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville capped off its Summerfest celebrations with a park packed full of people and fun.

The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the events at Bear Cave Park which was filled with food trucks, a petting zoo and more for the community’s Fourth of July fun.

Summerfest started June 30 with Teen Night at the Stewartville pool. All weekend, the park was taken over by tournaments, dances and vendors, bringing everyone out to celebrate.

“Stewartville does such a great job of having all these fun events and stuff for kids and families to get together to make a day of it and just getting the community together again and celebrating for a great cause,” Jenyce Habibovic said.

Some Summerfest events, such as Tuesday’s “Arts in the Park” and the Grand Parade, are fundraisers for the Chamber of Commerce.

The organization is happy with the turnout this year and the growth from last year’s events.

“We continuously look at different ideas to grow,” said Myrna Welter, membership director for the Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce. “There’s just all kinds of things for people to do here.”

Summerfest wrapped up Tuesday evening with the grand parade, followed by fireworks at dusk.