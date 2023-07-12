Stewartville woman killed in vehicle crash involving tractor

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was killed in a vehicle crash involving a tractor on Tuesday morning.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said just after 10:30 a.m., it received a report of an accident involving a tractor and vehicle on County Road 1 near 210th Ave. southwest of Red Wing.

GCSO deputies arrived and discovered an SUV had rear-ended a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

Lyle Dicke, 65, of Goodhue, was the driver of the tractor, and was traveling eastbound on County Road 1 when he heard a loud bang and was pushed forward slightly, according to the GCSO. Dicke discovered a vehicle had struck the spreader and called 9-1-1.

Brenna Amos, 33, of Stewartville, was the driver of the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Dicke was not injured.

A medical examiner with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene along with the Red Wing Fire Department and Ambulance and Goodhue County First Responders.

The Minnesota State Patrol also responded to assist with reconstructing the accident.

The accident is under investigation.