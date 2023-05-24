Stewartville woman injured in Hwy 52 motorcycle incident

(ABC 6 News) – Emergency crews responded to a single motorcycle incident on Highway 52 in southwest Rochester on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said just after 9:30 a.m., a Harley Davidson Cruiser was traveling southbound on Highway 52 when it was laid down near mile point 53 between 16th St. SW and U.S. 63.

The driver, 51-year-old Rhonda Lawstuen of Stewartville, was transported to Saint Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to MSP. The extent of her injuries are unknown. The crash report said Lawstuen was not wearing a helmet.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo EMS.