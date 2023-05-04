Stewartville woman charged with using counterfeit bills marked “for motion picture purposes”

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman appeared in Olmsted County Court on two charges of using counterfeit currency at Rochester businesses on Dec. 13, 2022.

According to court records, Rochester police were called to two different Rochester businesses after Jolissa Nicole Dunn, 23, used fake $100 bills with “FOR MOTION PICTURE PURPOSES” marked on them to pay for food and drink.

Police claim witnesses to the crimes identified Dunn’s vehicle and license plate.

One witness at a Commercial Drive restaurant reportedly identified Dunn by name, as she had previously worked at the business.

Dunn’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 1.