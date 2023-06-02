Stewartville to hold household hazardous waste collection on June 6

(ABC 6 News) – Residents in the Stewartville area wanting to properly dispose any household hazardous waste items can do so during a collection on Tuesday, June 6.

The collections are free and will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 111 2nd Ave. NE, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The following are items that will be accepted:

Adhesives

Aerosols

Drain openers

Floor polish

Furniture polish

Gas/Diesel

Household cleaners

Mercury products

Paints

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Solvants

Items that will NOT be accepted are below:

Appliances

Electronics

Empty containers

Explosives

Fluorescent tubes

Medical wastes

Soaps & detergents

Unknown products

Used motor oil and oil filters

Agricultural hazardous waste

Business hazardous waste

Items that are accepted can also be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for holidays).

For more information about the collections, CLICK HERE.