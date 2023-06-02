Stewartville to hold household hazardous waste collection on June 6
(ABC 6 News) – Residents in the Stewartville area wanting to properly dispose any household hazardous waste items can do so during a collection on Tuesday, June 6.
The collections are free and will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 111 2nd Ave. NE, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The following are items that will be accepted:
- Adhesives
- Aerosols
- Drain openers
- Floor polish
- Furniture polish
- Gas/Diesel
- Household cleaners
- Mercury products
- Paints
- Pesticides
- Pool chemicals
- Solvants
Items that will NOT be accepted are below:
- Appliances
- Electronics
- Empty containers
- Explosives
- Fluorescent tubes
- Medical wastes
- Soaps & detergents
- Unknown products
- Used motor oil and oil filters
- Agricultural hazardous waste
- Business hazardous waste
Items that are accepted can also be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for holidays).
For more information about the collections, CLICK HERE.