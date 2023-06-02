Stewartville to hold household hazardous waste collection on June 6

By KAALTV
(ABC 6 News) – Residents in the Stewartville area wanting to properly dispose any household hazardous waste items can do so during a collection on Tuesday, June 6.

The collections are free and will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 111 2nd Ave. NE, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The following are items that will be accepted:

  • Adhesives
  • Aerosols
  • Drain openers
  • Floor polish
  • Furniture polish
  • Gas/Diesel
  • Household cleaners
  • Mercury products
  • Paints
  • Pesticides
  • Pool chemicals
  • Solvants

Items that will NOT be accepted are below:

  • Appliances
  • Electronics
  • Empty containers
  • Explosives
  • Fluorescent tubes
  • Medical wastes
  • Soaps & detergents
  • Unknown products
  • Used motor oil and oil filters
  • Agricultural hazardous waste
  • Business hazardous waste

Items that are accepted can also be brought to the Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility for free. The facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for holidays).

