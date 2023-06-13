Stewartville man injured after motorcycle collides with deer

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man was injured and taken to a local hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 14 when it collided with a deer near 130th Ave. in Claremont.

MSP said 35-year-old Blake Hatlestad sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Saint Marys Hospital. He was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Center Fire and EMS, and Mayo Ambulance.