Steele County Sheriff’s Dept. investigating group who tried stealing ATM Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Steele County Sheriff’s Dept. says they are investigating an alleged robbery of an ATM in Medford.

According to SCSO officials, deputies and officers with the Owatonna Police Dept. responded to a suspicious vehicle incident Saturday morning in Medford.

Once on scene, law enforcement located two vehicles at The First State Bank where they saw a pickup allegedly attempting to steal the bank’s ATM machine.

SCSO officials say the vehicles then left the area when they saw law enforcement, but were both later found.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the incident but no charges are official at this time.

This investigation is still ongoing, but deputies say there is no known threat to the public.

This is a developing story and we will update you when more information becomes available to us.