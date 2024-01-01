Staying sober for the New Year

New Year’s celebration can be a fun time, but they could also be dangerous with DUI’s being a cause for concern when the fun starts to settle down.

(ABC 6 News) – New Year’s celebration can be a fun time, but they could also be dangerous with DUI’s being a cause for concern when the fun starts to settle down.

One place in Rochester was keeping that in mind as they brought people together to celebrate the new year.

“There’s not a lot of events out there that people can go to that doesn’t involve using things for the addict,” said Empower Treatment Center cofounder Jennifer Donaldson.

Empower is a treatment center to help individuals overcome addictions.

For the first time ever, they held a New Year’s Eve party for everyone in their program.

“We want to do a lot of recovery and sobriety events so what better way than to do it on New Year’s Eve,” Donaldson said.

DUI’s tend to be high around the holidays and Empower wanted to show everyone that you can still have fun on the holidays while staying clean.

“You can still get out, you can still have fun, you’re still eating, you’re still watching the game but without going out and getting into trouble,” Donaldson said.

Some members in the program agree with the sentiment.

“I’ll take away from this that I can party and stay sober at the same time so,” graduate of Empower Treatment Center program Shaun Ladewig said.

Everyone in the program have their own unique story but they’re ready to move forward to better their life.

“For me it’s staying clean and sober for life, I think I’m done with drinking and using drugs and stuff,” Willie Jackson said.

Many brought their family, friends, and kids to join in on the festivities as everyone hopes to ring in the new year on a good note.

“I’m just glad that people can meet like this and it just kind of gives you hope that there is stuff to do out there and you can have fun in sobriety and recovery,” graduate of Empower Treatment Center program Shawn Reilly said.

Donaldson plans for empower to host this party every year and hopes to see more people at this New Year’s event in the future.