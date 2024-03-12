St. John’s Guest House provides housing for Freeborn County seniors

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Albert Lea, St. John’s Lutheran Community is converting 12 former-nursing home beds to board and lodging options for seniors.

Anyone who wants to live at the guest house, will need to meet specific health and financial criteria.

St. John’s says the goal of the program is to provide more housing to seniors in Freeborn County.

The church hopes to get residents moving in around April 1.