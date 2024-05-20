Spring Valley man identified as homicide victim

(KSTP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:43 a.m. on the 2200 block of 5th Avenue North.

There, they found a man in his 20s suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

On May 19, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, of Spring Valley.

There have been no arrests.