Spring Valley man identified as homicide victim
(KSTP) — Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 4:43 a.m. on the 2200 block of 5th Avenue North.
There, they found a man in his 20s suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said.
On May 19, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, of Spring Valley.
There have been no arrests.